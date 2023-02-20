SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)James Reimer stopped 26 shots for his second shutout of the season and the San Jose Sharks beat the Seattle Kraken 4-0 on Monday.

”The team played great,” Reimer said. ”We’ve had a couple of really solid games start to finish this year and this is one. Blocking shots, making hard plays, making smart plays.”

Logan Couture, Evgeny Svechnikov, Noah Gregor and Michael Eyssimont scored for San Jose, which snapped a three-game skid. Erik Karlsson had two assists.

”I thought from the get-go we were on our toes,” Sharks coach David Quinn said. ”We were playing an aggressive style. We were on the attack. … From top to bottom, I really liked our effort.”

Martin Jones made 19 saves against his former team but lost his fourth straight start as Seattle was shut out for the third time this season.

”They were quicker and harder at the puck,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. ”They worked at a level that they were winning and dictating those battles.”

After a scoreless first period, Couture was credited with his 20th goal of the season on a bizarre play midway through the second. Off a faceoff, Couture battled Seattle’s Yanni Gourde, who won the draw back toward his own goal and past Jones into the net.

”Trying to win the faceoff, it’s unfortunate,” Gourde said. ”I don’t think that Jonesy sees the puck at all. … It’s a quick play. Doesn’t have time to react.”

Couture became the third Shark to reach 20 goals in at least 10 seasons, joining Patrick Marleau and Joe Pavelski.

Later in the second period, Svechnikov intercepted a pass by Vince Dunn and beat Jones on his own rebound to make it 2-0.

Gregor added a goal with 17.2 seconds remaining in the period and Eyssimont made it 4-0 late in the third.

”This is a really good team we just beat tonight,” Quinn said. ”It’s good to see we can step up our game when we need to.”

Seattle’s Jared McCann and Eeli Tolvanen each saw five-game point streaks come to an end as the Kraken fell to 4-2 against San Jose in their history.

”It’s a good feeling that you can play spoiler a little bit,” Reimer said. ”They’re a talented team. They’re a hard-working team. We played a suffocating, aggressive style of play tonight and just didn’t allow them to get anything going.”

The Sharks won at home for the sixth time this season. Their 6-14-7 home record is the worst in the NHL.

Both teams were 0 for 2 on the power play.

NOTES: Sharks RW Timo Meier missed the game with an upper-body injury, which occurred in the second period of Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Buffalo. He is likely to return in the next game. … C Tomas Hertl was also out for personal reasons, but is not expected to miss any further time. … San Jose recalled RW Martin Kaut from the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL.

