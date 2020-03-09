Red Wings sign Alex Biega to 1-year extension

DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Alex Biega to a one-year contract extension.

The team announced the move Monday. Biega was acquired by the Red Wings in an Oct. 6 trade with Vancouver. He has three points – all assists – in 48 games with Detroit this season.

Biega has played 227 games with Vancouver and Detroit since 2014-15. He has four goals and 35 assists in his NHL career.

Biega was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2006.

The Red Wings host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

