Red Wings recall Pickard from Grand Rapids

DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Red Wings recalled goalie Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids of the AHL.

The Red Wings announced the move Thursday. Pickard played one game for the Red Wings earlier this season, a loss at Philadelphia on Nov. 29.

The 27-year-old Pickard has played in 105 NHL games, posting a 2.96 goals-against average for Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit. He has a 3.03 GAA in 19 games for Grand Rapids this season.

The move by Detroit came after the Winnipeg Jets claimed goaltender Eric Comrie off waivers from the Red Wings.

The 24-year-old Comrie was selected by Winnipeg in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2013 draft and spent his first five professional seasons with the Jets franchise. He signed a two-year, $1.4 million contract extension with the Jets in September, but was waived before the start of the season when the team decided to go with the goaltending tandem of Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit. Comrie was claimed by Arizona and played four games with Tucson of the AHL before being traded to Detroit on Nov. 30 for defenseman Vili Saarijarvi.

Detroit plays at Toronto on Saturday night.

