Red Wings recall Bowey from Grand Rapids of AHL

NHL Hockey
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Red Wings have recalled defenseman Madison Bowey from Grand Rapids of the AHL.

The team announced the move Friday. Bowey had been sent down to Grand Rapids earlier in the week.

He has one goal and seven assists in 22 games this season for the Red Wings. Detroit acquired Bowey in a trade with Washington last season.

The 24-year-old Bowey has three goals and 27 assists in 123 NHL games.

The Red Wings snapped a 12-game winless streak Thursday night with a victory over Winnipeg. They play at Montreal on Saturday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today