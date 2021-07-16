Rangers agree to terms on 1-year deal with F Julien Gauthier

NHL Hockey
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract.

President and general manager Chris Drury announced the agreement on Friday.

Gauthier played in 30 games with the Rangers this past season, collecting two goals and six assists. He scored his first career NHL goal on Feb. 10 against Boston.

The 23-year-old has skated in 47 career NHL games over parts of two seasons with Carolina and the Rangers. He has two goals and nine assists.

The Quebec native was acquired by the Rangers from Carolina last year. He was originally selected by the Hurricanes as the 21st overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES