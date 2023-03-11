RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)There’s mutual admiration between Jonathan Quick and his new team.

Quick recorded his first shutout since joining the Vegas Golden Knights by making 33 saves in a 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

“They find ways to win,” Quick said. “It’s a fun group to play with.”

Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, Paul Cotter and Brett Howden had goals as the Golden Knights scored in every period. Vegas has won five of its last six games.

Frederik Andersen made 20 saves for the Hurricanes, but he suffered his third loss in the last five outings. Carolina’s four-game winning streak ended.

Quick is 3-0-0 with the Golden Knights since a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets two days after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings. He has two shutouts this season and 58 in his 746-game career.

“I think he’s building confidence in his game, obviously,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Love what he has brought so far.”

The Hurricanes were blanked for the first time since Nov. 23 by Arizona, also in a home game.

“They hunkered down in front,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We knew that coming in.”

Alex Pietrangelo had two assists.

Marchessault‘s 20th goal came as he skated toward the high slot, sending the puck between the legs of Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin and then through an opening in Andersen’s pads.

The Hurricanes had 15 of their shots in the first period.

“I thought we had a real good first period with chances,” Brind’Amour said. “We just didn’t bury them, and they did.”

Quick has faced more than 30 shots in each of the last two games.

“Quick was unbelievable tonight, and we were able to get him the shutout,” Marchessault said. “It’s kind of easy to get a guy like that going in your locker room. Such a good veteran (who) has been out there for a long time. We’re lucky to have him.”

Smith produced his 22nd goal at 17:20 of the second period. He made a move around Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns and delivered a shot that Andersen couldn’t knock away.

Cotter’s 12th goal came at 13:10 of the third, ending his personal nine-game goalless streak. Howden’s empty-net goal came with 1:24 to play, giving him four goals this season.

THERE HE IS

Right winger Jesse Puljujarvi made his Carolina debut after he was acquired from Edmonton near the trade deadline. He replaced Derek Stepan in the Hurricanes’ lineup.

Puljujarvi logged more than 12 ½ minutes with three shots on goal, playing on the fourth line with Stefan Noesen and Paul Stastny.

“He had a couple of chances,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s going to take him some time to get comfortable with what we’re doing.”

ROAD TO SUCCESS

The Golden Knights are 2-1 at the beginning of a five-game road trip after beating Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

“To get out of those three games, two wins is really good for our group,” Marchessault said.

Vegas improved to 19-7-5 in road games.

NOTES: Marchessault hadn’t scored in a road game since he had two goals Dec. 13 at Winnipeg. … The Hurricanes had posted shutouts in three of their past four home games with three different goalies. … Vegas beat the Hurricanes 3-2 on March 1 in Las Vegas.

