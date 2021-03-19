Predators look to stay hot vs. Panthers

The Nashville Predators are having a very good week.

After suffering through a 1-5-1 stretch, the Predators have followed that up by winning a pair of road games against two of this season’s elite teams.

On Saturday afternoon, the Predators will go for a third such road victory as they are set for a rematch against the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla.

The Predators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Monday with Pekka Rinne in goal. They then defeated the Panthers 2-1 on Thursday night as Juuse Saros made 40 saves.

Saros, who had missed seven straight games due to an upper-body injury, won his first game since Feb. 28.

“It’s nice to be back,” said Saros, who stopped Anthony Duclair on a breakaway in the third period for his key save on Thursday. “It was a good character win.”

Predators coach John Hynes felt good about Saros in practice on Wednesday.

“He was really ready,” Hynes said. “He was sharp.”

The Predators on Thursday also got strong contributions from defenseman Alexandre Carrier and forward Calle Jarnkrok.

Carrier went from the taxi squad to a team-high 23:16 of ice time. Carrier had an assist on Nashville’s first goal, and he added two hits and two blocked shots.

Jarnkrok scored both of Nashville’s goals. He has nine goals in 24 games, putting the 29-year-old on pace to easily eclipse his career high of 16, accomplished twice.

“Calle’s a detailed player,” Hynes said. “It’s nice to see him getting rewarded for his opportunities.”

Jarnkrok has now either scored or set up seven straight Predators goals, including four assists.

Meanwhile, the Panthers — who had their season-long four-game win streak broken — will look to regroup.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (12-3-2, 2.90 goals-against average), who had a personal six-game win streak snapped on Thursday, may get a rest in favor of Chris Driedger (7-3-2, 2.40) on Saturday.

“It’s not fun to lose the game,” Bobrovsky said of the loss to Nashville. “But we still have a good team.”

Panthers coach Joel Quenneville wasn’t happy with his team’s production on Thursday.

“We battled, but we weren’t generating,” he said. “You’ve got to score ugly goals, and we didn’t get any.”

One of the Panthers who does play with an edge is Noel Acciari, who had a game-high four blocks against Nashville. Three of those blocks came as Florida killed off 53 seconds of a 5-on-3 Predators power play.

“That’s impressive,” Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau said of his teammate. “He’s the type of guy who will do anything for the team.”

Huberdeau entered Friday ranked seventh in the NHL with 35 points, and captain Aleksander Barkov is tied for eighth with 34.

It’s likely that Huberdeau, Barkov and the rest of the Panthers will get another shot at Saros, who is 6-5-0 with a 2.92 GAA. Rinne (7-11-1, 3.09 GAA) is also an option.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators in goals (10) and assists (17).

–Field Level Media