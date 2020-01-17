Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Predators’ Arvidsson fined $2,000 under NHL diving policy

NHL Hockey
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson has been fined $2,000 by the NHL under the league’s rules regarding diving and embellishment.

NHL Rule 64 was designed to penalize players who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties. A player gets a warning for a first citation and a $2,000 fine for the second citation.

League officials said Arvidsson received a warning following an incident Dec. 27 against Pittsburgh. His second citation occurred during an incident in the first period of a Jan. 7 game with Boston that resulted in coincidental minor penalties on Arvidsson and Bruins forward Brad Marchand.

Fine proceeds go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞