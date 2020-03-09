Playoff-hungry Panthers face tall order in St. Louis

The Florida Panthers will resume their playoff chase when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

The Panthers enter the day closer to third in the Atlantic Division — three points behind third-place Toronto — than they are to the second wild card in the East (three points behind Carolina).

“Let’s use this momentum swing here and a change of a direction here in a real positive way,” Panthers coach Joel Quenneville told reporters after his team beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 Saturday night to end a five-game homestand, which saw the Panthers go 1-2-2. “Let’s get going here knowing that, hey, we could have a great opportunity.”

Overall the Panthers are 2-4-2 in their last eight games, but Quenneville liked how they bore down against the Canadiens.

“I thought we had a workmanlike type of game, more businesslike than we’ve had recently,” Quenneville said. “We took that awful stretch we’ve had here and turned it into a different situation when you look at where we’re sitting.”

The Western Conference-leading Blues have won nine of their last 10 games. They shut out the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on the road Sunday night to maintain their two-point lead over Colorado for both the top spot in the conference and the Central Division lead.

They needed to tighten up their defensive play after suffering a 4-2 loss at New Jersey on Friday.

“A lot of times you go on these (winning) streaks and maybe you’re getting bounces and finding ways to win that maybe aren’t necessarily playing the way that you want to play,” Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo told reporters.

Blues coach Craig Berube was pleased with how his team responded against the Blackhawks, especially against Chicago’s power play.

“The penalty kill was excellent,” Berube said. “Obviously we ran into some penalty trouble tonight. They did a good job killing and keeping it 1-0. More aggressive, and just running routes properly. The clears (were) really good tonight, using each other to clear pucks.”

The Blues are 23-6-5 at home at Enterprise Center this season. The Panthers are 17-12-4 on the road.

Jake Allen started in goal against the Blackhawks, so Jordan Binnington is likely to start against the Panthers. Binnington has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his last eight starts.

With Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky nursing a lower-body injury, minor league veteran Chris Driedger started the last two games and stopped 59 of 62 shots.

He is 6-2-1 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage in 11 games this season. Driedger played just three NHL games in his first six professional seasons.

“I can’t say enough good things about how comfortable he looked in these two games at home,” Quenneville said. “He did everything he could to get us points. He did what he had to do.”

Bobrovsky is hoping to return against the Blues or Thursday against the Dallas Stars.

Berube juggled his forward lines again Sunday, separating center Robert Thomas from wingers Zach Sanford and David Perron.

“I think they’re just not connected,” Berube told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “They’re not working in synch together. They’re a little late. They’re not connected as a threesome out there. You need three guys on a line to make it work nowadays. If you have two guys doing it and one guy’s not, it just doesn’t work.”

Blues defenseman Justin Faulk has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury, but he could return Monday.

This is the first meeting between these teams this season.

