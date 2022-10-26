The Chicago Blackhawks responded to a brief stumble out of the blocks by going into a full-on sprint during their four-game winning streak.

The Blackhawks aim to complete a perfect four-game homestand on Thursday when they host superstar captain Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Chicago Blackhawks responded to a brief stumble out of the blocks by going into a full-on sprint during their four-game winning streak.

The Blackhawks aim to complete a perfect four-game homestand on Thursday when they host superstar captain Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

Patrick Kane recorded his second straight two-point performance with a goal and an assist in Chicago’s 4-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

The goal was the first of the season for Kane, who admitted he’s enjoying the Blackhawks’ start to this season as opposed to their 0-7-2 run to begin the 2021-22 campaign.

“I’m not sure if we really have too many expectations in here,” Kane said. “We just want to play hard and give ourselves a chance every night. I think the confidence is pretty high in here. We have a feeling that we can win every night if we play the right way.”

Kane added, “It’s a good group in here. Good guys, good feeling. But as far as having that underdog mentality, there’s really nothing to lose in here and hopefully we can start filling up the building again, everyone can get excited about this team and where we can go.”

A strong part of Chicago’s fast start to the season is its penalty kill. The Blackhawks thwarted all six of the Panthers’ power-play opportunities — including a 5-on-3 advantage midway into the second period.

“Like our willingness to sacrifice for our team and our goalie, and especially the second period was huge,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “But even the third period in a crucial time in the game, blocking shots, guys are standing up and (on the) bench cheering. It becomes contagious, and then it continues into the 5-on-6 situation, which is like a penalty kill. I think it becomes like a bit of an identity for us that we’re willing to do.”

Alex Stalock has turned aside 69 of 75 shots to pick up the win in each of his last three appearances. That’s quite a run considering he entered the season having played in just one NHL game since being diagnosed with myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle — in November 2020.

Stalock, 35, sports a 4-2-0 record with a 2.42 goals-against average in eight career appearances (six starts) versus Edmonton.

Like the Blackhawks, the Oilers have turned it around following a slow start to the season. Edmonton recorded its third win in four outings on Wednesday when they opened a three-game road trip with a 3-1 triumph over the St. Louis Blues.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins became the ninth skater in franchise history to reach the 200-goal mark when he snapped a tie with 6:16 remaining in the third period. The goal was his fourth in the last five games.

“He’s amazing. An amazing guy, an amazing player,” goaltender Stuart Skinner told Sportsnet of Nugent-Hopkins. “Yeah, I grew up watching him and I’ve told him a couple of times that I was the guy in the crowd going ‘Nuge.’ “

Signed to a five-year, $25 million contract in July, Jack Campbell will look to record back-to-back wins should he get the start on Thursday. Campbell overcame a rough start to finish with 32 saves in Edmonton’s 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Campbell, 30, owns a 3-1-0 record with a 2.86 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in four career starts versus the Blackhawks.

–Field Level Media