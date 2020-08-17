Penguins star Malkin undergoes elbow surgery

PITTSBURGH (AP)Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has undergone surgery to repair a left elbow injury.

General manager Jim Rutherford announced the procedure on Monday. The team did not provide specifics on the nature of Malkin’s injury or when it occurred.

The 34-year-old Malkin led the Penguins with 74 points during the regular season but was ineffective during a four-game loss to Montreal in the qualifying round of the playoffs. Malkin recorded just one assist during the series and had a minus-3 rating.

Rutherford said the expected recovery time for Malkin is about a month, meaning he should be available whenever training camp for the 2020-21 season opens.

