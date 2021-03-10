Penguins look to extend win streak vs. slumping Sabres

Paced by the strong play of Kasperi Kapanen, the Pittsburgh Penguins have fared quite well so far this month.

Without injured star Jack Eichel, the Buffalo Sabres might have an even tougher time ending their longest losing streak of the season.

The visiting Penguins eye a fourth straight victory, which would match their season high, while looking to hand the Sabres a ninth consecutive loss on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh has outscored its opponents 21-12 while going 4-1-0 in March. Kapanen, in his first season with the Penguins after spending his first five with Toronto, has been a big reason for that success. The 24-year-old winger’s recorded four goals with three assists in those five games, and 10 of his 17 points over the last nine.

Kapanen, who totaled 80 points over the previous two seasons, scored in a second straight contest during Tuesday’s 4-2 home win over the New York Rangers.

“He’s really making a concerted effort here to play the game a certain way, and when he does, in our estimation, he can be an impact player for us,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, who benched Kapanen at one point during a Feb. 20 game against the New York Islanders. “We’re real excited about the progress he’s made.”

With Toronto, Kapanen recorded two goals and four assists in his last eight games against the Sabres. Pittsburgh, which won four straight from Jan. 17-24, is 10-1-2 at Buffalo since last losing there in regulation on Feb. 19, 2012.

That’s another reason things might not bode well for the reeling Sabres, who are 0-6-2 since a 4-1 win at New Jersey on Feb. 23. Buffalo has also yielded five goals in each of its last four contests.

The Sabres, who last dropped at least nine straight during the 2014-15 campaign when they lost 14 in a row, appeared in good shape to end their slide on Tuesday at Philadelphia. However, Buffalo failed to hold leads of 3-1 and 4-2 in the 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.

“We’re not at the point (where) we’re taking moral victories from being close in games right now,” said the Sabres’ Sam Reinhart, who scored twice Tuesday. “That’s the said reality of it.”

That reality also includes Eichel (18 points in 21 games this season), who sat out Tuesday, missing at least one week with an upper-body injury.

“We have an upper-body situation that needs some deeper analysis before (we) decide further,” embattled Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said of Eichel’s status.

Reinhart had four goals and an assist on Buffalo’s 0-4-1 road stretch that concluded Tuesday, but has just one point in his last four home contests. The Sabres have just two home wins (2-7-2) and are 0-5-1 there since a shootout victory over New Jersey on Jan. 30.

With No. 1 goaltender Linus Ullmark injured, Buffalo’s Carter Hutton owns a 4.09 goals-against average in his last four games. Teammate Jonas Johansson is 0-3-1 with a 3.87 GAA in 2021.

Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry has a 3.05 GAA and has won seven of his last nine starts. Backup Casey DeSmith is 5-2-0 and has a 2.52 GAA and has split his last two starts.

Penguins star Sidney Crosby has two goals with four assists in his last four games, and 14 goals with 23 assists in 23 career contests at Buffalo.

These teams will play again Saturday at Buffalo.

–Field Level Media