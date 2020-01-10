Penguins hope to have Crosby back for visit to Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is good friends with Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby. They are both from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, and although Crosby is eight years older than MacKinnon, they have become close.

It might be fitting, then, if Crosby makes his return from injury when the Penguins visit Colorado on Friday night. Crosby has missed two months after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia injury on Nov. 14, but he has amped up his workload. He was close to returning for Pittsburgh’s 4-3 win in Vegas on Tuesday night, so Friday could be a possibility.

The Penguins are going to be cautious with their captain.

“Anything’s conceivable,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said earlier this week. “We’re just trying to take each day as it comes and make the best decisions to allow for the rehab process to take place. And when Sid is ready to play, we’ll insert him into the lineup.”

The Penguins are 16-6-4 since Crosby’s last game on Nov. 9 and have stayed near the top of the Metropolitan Division despite being hit hard with injuries. In addition to Crosby, forward and leading scorer Jake Guentzel is out for the season with a shoulder injury suffered Dec. 30.

Pittsburgh has gotten good production from center Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust, as well as excellent goaltending from Tristan Jarry to go 12-3-1 in its last 15 games.

The Penguins are facing an Avalanche team that has just three wins in its last 10 games. Colorado is coming off two tough losses in New York, 1-0 at the Islanders on Monday and a 5-3 setback at the Rangers on Tuesday, a game in which they led 2-0 early.

Colorado lost more than just a game at Madison Square Garden. Forward Joonas Donskoi, who is having a strong first season with the Avalanche, is in the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head on a check by Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

The NHL reviewed the play but didn’t suspend Lindgren.

“I disagree with it, but it’s their call,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Thursday.

Donskoi won’t play Friday, and it’s a familiar theme for the Avalanche, who have played through significant injuries to top-line players and defensemen yet still sit near the top of the Central Division. A big reason has been the play of MacKinnon, who is on pace for his first 100-point season in his seventh year.

MacKinnon’s 26 goals and 39 assists are among the league leaders, many of those points accumulated when he carried the team through the absences of linemates Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen.

Bednar split up the top line a few games ago, but the trio will be back together Friday. Valeri Nichushkin, who has revived his career with Colorado this season, will move to the second line with forward Andre Burakovsky and center Nazem Kadri.

Bednar hasn’t announced who will be in net. Philipp Grubauer, who is considered the No. 1 goaltender, has struggled of late, as has his backup, Pavel Francouz. Grubauer has allowed 16 goals in his last five games, while Francouz allowed eight goals in two games before bouncing back to hold the Islanders to just one.

The Avs hope to build on their 11-7-2 mark in Denver with a five-game homestand before the All-Star break.

“We haven’t been as good as we wanted to here recently in some of our games, just inconsistencies in our game,” Bednar said. “So, whenever you lose, to be quite frank, if you lose one we are already trying to get things back on track and we haven’t been good enough here lately.

“I would say the urgency and the desperation in our club should be going up here over this next five games, especially at home with a chance to reestablish ourselves.”

