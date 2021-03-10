Panthers to ride hot Bobrovsky against Blue Jackets

The Florida Panthers have been waiting on Owen Tippett and banking on Sergei Bobrovsky, and both came through Tuesday against the Blue Jackets in Columbus.

Tippett’s first career power-play tally was the game winner, while Bobrovsky frustrated his former club in a stellar 38-save showing as the Panthers beat Columbus 4-2.

Florida moved to 4-1-2 overall in its last seven matches and will conclude its five-game road swing (3-1-0) Thursday in the teams’ fourth meeting this season.

Playing on the Panthers’ second power-play unit, the rookie Tippett salvaged a dreadful first 90 seconds of their fourth man advantage with a deft wrister that beat Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo at 18:12 of the second for a 3-1 lead.

The 10th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old Tippett is an important piece for the Panthers, who view him as a goal-scorer who can find the back of the net with his lethal shot. The tally was the Peterborough, Ontario, native’s third in 23 career games.

Despite splitting time with Chris Driedger, Bobrovsky (9-2-2) has been at his best recently and stopped a flurry of late shots by Columbus, including a few snipes from winger Patrik Laine, to improve to 4-0-1 in his past five starts. Panthers coach Joel Quenneville announced Wednesday that Bobrovsky would get the start again versus his former team.

Ahead 3-2 near the end of regulation, Florida finally put the road win in the ledger when speedy winger Carter Verhaeghe outraced and warded off Max Domi for an empty-net marker with 23 seconds left.

“I thought we had a tremendous start to the game,” Quenneville said. “I thought we had a good second (period), and then we made some of the most unbelievable turnovers, giveaways, lack of playing the right way that I’ve ever seen. It was tough to watch the last part of the game. Take the win.

“Bob was great. I like the way he’s progressing over this stretch of games. That was his best.”

Florida, which went 2-for-4 on the power play, claimed its first regulation win in Columbus since Nov. 21, 2007, breaking the Blue Jackets’ home point streak against the Panthers at 16 games (14-0-2).

In some slight line juggling, Columbus moved Laine to right wing, and the Finnish right-handed sharpshooter was good throughout.

“I don’t know if that helped him, but he certainly played better,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “He was skating with the puck and going north. He was strong on the puck.

“We had a lot of good looks. Fanned on open nets, hit posts on open nets — had a number of chances, just didn’t finish.”

Behind Korpisalo’s fine netminding — though Tortorella deemed Juho Lammikko’s backhanded opener a “lousy goal” — Columbus put forth a strong comeback bid, but the defense will have to be better.

“I hated the second period defensively,” Tortorella said. “Hated how we defended in the second period. Hated how soft we were in the second period defensively … just can’t defend that way. We cannot defend that way.”

Columbus lost for the ninth time in 12 games (3-7-2) and was victimized again by poor special teams — going 0-for-3 on the power play and allowing the two power-play markers.

Michael Del Zotto and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored, Korpisalo kept Columbus in the game with some highlight-reel saves in stopping 29 of 32 shots and center Jack Roslovic skated in his 200th NHL game.

