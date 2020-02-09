Panthers look to get back on track in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Flyers will look for their second consecutive victory when they host the Florida Panthers on Monday.

The Flyers are coming off an impressive 7-2 victory on the road against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Captain Claude Giroux snapped a 13-game streak without scoring by recording his 250th career goal and 800th career point. Giroux also added a pair of assists.

Philadelphia will hope to use that positive momentum to erase what happened in its last home game — a 5-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. Still, the Flyers own an 18-5-4 record at home.

“Go figure it out. We were able to put seven up tonight and we weren’t able to put up one the last game,” Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said. “That’s the beauty of the game.”

Giroux became just the fourth player in Flyers history to accumulate 800 points. In the process, he snapped that frustrating 13-game skid without a goal, tying the longest mark of his career.

“It’s great, but with where I am in my career right now, that kind of stuff isn’t a priority,” Giroux told Inquirer.com. “But if you’re getting points, there’s a good chance your team is going to have a chance to win.”

Goaltender Brian Elliott played a solid game while Carter Hart continues to recover from an abdominal strain. Elliott and Alex Lyon have kept the Flyers in playoff contention while Hart has been out for several weeks. Vigneault intimated that there’s a chance Hart could be in the net against the Panthers.

In their most recent game, the Panthers dropped a 3-2 decision at home to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Mike Hoffman scored one goal and added one assist while Brett Connolly had one goal. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 19 shots for the Panthers, who have struggled since the All-Star break concluded, going 1-3-1.

“A frustrating loss. We did a lot of good things. It’s one of those games where when you play like this, you’re going to win the vast majority of these games,” Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said.

The five games since the All-Star break have seen the Panthers commit turnovers in their own zone. There have been miscues at bad times and the result has been one victory in five games.

They’ll attempt to get back on track on the road against Philadelphia, which has lost only five home games in regulation all season.

“It felt annoying,” Hoffman told reporters after the defeat to Pittsburgh. “We played really well. A couple of their goals, we made it too easy for them to get. They’re a good team and they’re going to earn goals themselves. We can’t give them too many free ones like we did tonight.”

The Panthers have been outscored 18-9 in their last five games.

“Everybody should be held accountable in their own individual game,” Quenneville told the Miami Herald. “Assessing it, the bottom line is you win in this league by how you compete. Get back to work.”

