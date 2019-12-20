Panthers look to finish homestand on high note vs. Stars

The Dallas Stars, now playing with an interim coach, will visit the Florida Panthers on Friday night at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

Rick Bowness, who took over when Jim Montgomery was fired on Dec. 10, is 3-1-1 during this brief stint.

Stars general manager Jim Nill cited Montgomery’s “unprofessional conduct,” although no details were released.

Either way, it’s Bowness’ first chance to run an NHL team since the end of the 2003-2004 season, when he was made interim coach of the Coyotes (then known as Phoenix).

“As excited as I am to be in charge again, this is not how I wanted it,” Bowness said upon assuming control of the Stars. “I came here to win the Stanley Cup with ‘Monty.’ “

That particular Stanley Cup dream is no longer going to happen — at least not with Montgomery — but the Stars have been playing solid hockey of late. Since Dec. 1, Dallas is 5-2-2. They are also 8-7-2 on the road this season, including a 4-3 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are 10-7-2 at home, including a 6-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

The Panthers have been off since then, preparing for Friday’s meeting with Dallas that will end Florida’s nine-game homestand. So far, the Panthers are just 4-4-0 on this stretch of home games.

But in the win over Ottawa, winger Jonathan Huberdeau had a career-best four assists, and Noel Acciari’s hat trick was his first multi-goal performance in the NHL.

“(Huberdeau) is special with the puck,” Acciari said. “He can find guys, (even) backdoor, probably one of the best (passers) in the league.”

Those four assists gave Huberdeau 400 career points, making him just the second player in Panthers history to reach that milestone. He is 20 points shy of passing Olli Jokinen for the franchise record.

In addition, he finished that game ranking sixth in the NHL this season in assists (30) and 10th in points (41).

Ironically, Huberdeau’s outburst came immediately following a three-game losing streak for the Panthers, who had scored a combined total of just four goals during that span.

Panthers coach Joel Quenneville — who won three Stanley Cup titles with the Chicago Blackhawks — responded by shifting lines. Huberdeau was moved down to the second unit along with center Vincent Trocheck and Acciari.

“It hadn’t been working for those few games, so, change it around,” Huberdeau said.

Besides Huberdeau, Florida’s offense also features center Aleksander Barkov (37 points) and winger Brett Connolly (team-high 14 goals). Defenseman Keith Yandle has 29 points, including a team-high 15 on the power play.

Defensively, the Panthers got off to a poor start this season. However, goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has turned things around in December, posting a 1.69 goals-against average and a 9.53 save percentage.

For Dallas, center Tyler Seguin tops the team in assists (20) and points (28). He had the game-winning overtime goal against the Lightning on Thursday.

Roope Hintz, a 23-year-old from Finland in his second year in the NHL, leads the Stars in goals with 12. He had only nine goals in 58 games as a rookie last season.

The Stars, who took the eventual Stanley Cup-champion St. Louis Blues to overtime in Game 7 of the second round of last season’s playoffs, have two solid goalies in Ben Bishop (12-7-3) and Anton Khudobin (8-5-1), who got the win on Thursday with 45 saves.

Khudobin made 30 saves and blanked the Panthers the last time he faced them, which was on Feb. 12, 2019, in Sunrise.

–Field Level Media