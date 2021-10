ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new survey by the Albuquerque Police Union shows just how low morale is among officers at the department with many saying they're considering a career change. Eighty-five percent of responding officers say they're thinking about leaving the department.

"They feel handcuffed, they're frustrated that the citizens are frustrated, and nobody is allowed to do police work," said the president of Albuquerque Police Officer Association Shaun Willoughby.