NEW YORK (AP)Washington star Alex Ovechkin missed the Capitals’ game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night due to a lower body injury.

It was the sixth time the Capitals played without Ovechkin this season, including four games last month following the death of his father. Washington lost the first five without him and the last eight dating back to last season.

The Russian left wing has 36 goals and 26 assists in 62 games this season. He is second on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with 816 goals. Wayne Gretzky leads with 894. Ovechkin is 16th all-time in points with 1,472 – 17 behind Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby.

The Capitals were also without forward Sonny Milano (illness).

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports