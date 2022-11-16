CHICAGO (AP)Ryan O’Reilly and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Calle Rosen, Tyler Pitlick and Ivan Barbashev also scored as St. Louis closed out a perfect three-game trip. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves.

The win streak for the Blues (7-8-0) comes in the wake of an ugly eight-game slide, when they were outscored 38-12.

Andreas Athanasiou scored twice for Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom made 30 stops. The Blackhawks (6-7-3) lost for the fourth time in five games.

The teams combined for five goals during a wild second period.

After O’Reilly intercepted a Patrick Kane pass and knocked in his own rebound for a short-handed goal, Athanasiou responded with a power-play goal for his fifth of the season.

Pitlick then made it 4-2 when he beat Soderblom from the low right circle off a nice setup by Nikita Alexandrov at 11:37.

Kyrou helped St. Louis put it away when he sent Barbashev in on Soderblom for a mini-breakaway in the third period. Barbashev finished the drive with a slick move for his third goal, making it 5-2 at 6:55 and delighting the Blues moms in attendance as part of a team-organized trip.

St. Louis used a strong start to improve to 5-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Rosen got the Blues on the board when his shot from the high slot went off Blackhawks defenseman Alec Regula and into the net 14:09 into the first. Kyrou made it 2-0 with his sixth of the season 5:12 into the second.

ON SCHEDULE

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Seth Jones is ”pretty much on schedule” in his recovery from a broken right thumb. The team’s top defenseman got hurt when he was struck by a shot during an overtime loss at Buffalo on Oct. 29.

”I think he’s still having some discomfort with that hand, hard passes and vibration, which is normal, so he’s just getting his conditioning in right now,” Richardson said. ”We’re not going to aggravate that too much, we’re just going to let that heal for another week, 10 days before they do another X-ray.”

WORTH NOTING

Blues defenseman Colton Parayko was scratched with an unspecified injury, putting Tyler Tucker in the lineup for his NHL debut. … Chicago forward Jason Dickinson returned to the lineup after missing two games because of an illness.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Blackhawks: At the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

—

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports