Oilers sign defenseman Darnell Nurse to 2-year extension

NHL Hockey
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP)The Edmonton Oilers signed defenseman Darnell Nurse to a two-year contract extension Monday.

The 25-year-old has 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) and 44 penalty minutes in 55 games this season.

Terms weren’t released for the new contract, which runs through the 2021-22 season.

Nurse was selected by the Oilers with the No. 7 pick of the 2013 draft.

He has 112 points (28 goals, 84 assists) in 334 regular-season games with Edmonton.

