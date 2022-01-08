Oilers place 5 more players into NHL’s COVID-19 protocols

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP)The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Saturday.

Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defensemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list. Star center Connor McDavid, defenseman Tyson Barrie and center Derek Ryan were already in the protocols.

Six members of the team’s support staff also were added to the list Saturday.

Nashville scoring leader Filip Forsberg was a late scratch against Arizona Saturday night after being placed into COVID-19 protocols.

Forsberg entered Thursday tied for ninth in the NHL with 18 goals and has 11 assists. He had three straight games with multiple points, including four goals.

Nashville defenseman Dante Fabbro missed his fourth straight game while in COVID-19 protocols.

Pittsburgh added forwards Bryan Rust and Brock McGinn to the protocols list before their 3-2 loss at Dallas on Saturday.