Oilers, Canucks look to build off wins

Even with the NHL’s top two point producers on their side in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Edmonton Oilers need a balanced attack.

They found the right mix in a 4-3 victory against Montreal on Saturday night, snapping a two-game skid. Now they will look to continue that trend Monday when they travel to Vancouver.

Josh Archibald had a goal and an assist, and Riley Sheahan got the tiebreaking goal against Montreal. Draisaitl and McDavid each had a goal and an assist as the Oilers won for just the second time in their past eight games (2-5-1) to move into a three-way tie with Arizona and Vegas atop the Pacific Division.

“That’s how you win in this league,” Draisaitl said of the contributions from Archibald and Sheahan. “You need your top players to produce, but you need those guys to chip in once in a while too. Huge goals — they played well again.”

McDavid (61) and Draisaitl (60) are the sixth teammates in the past 30 years to reach 60 points prior to the 40th game of the season. The only other Oilers in franchise history to accomplish the feat are Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri.

The Oilers got plenty of production from various players in Saturday’s victory, including 23 saves from goaltender Mikko Koskinen.

“The teams that do well are the teams that have depth,” Sheahan told NHL.com. “You see that in playoffs and down the line — a lot of guys stepping up. Obviously we rely so much on our big guys, and they do a great job. They lead our team, but some nights they need some help.

“Everyone chipped in, and we played a strong game.”

The Canucks have won two in a row, including a 4-1 victory against visiting Pittsburgh on Saturday night

Elias Pettersson, the reigning Calder Trophy winner as the league’s rookie of the year, and J.T. Miller each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser also scored and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves over the final two periods after not facing a shot on goal in the first.

“It’s fun to be out there,” Markstrom said after his season-high seventh straight start. “Fun to play hockey, fun to play games, more fun when you’re winning too, especially at home.”

Virtanen and Miller scored power-play goals 1:50 apart late in the first period. Miller’s goal was his first in seven games, his longest stretch without scoring since he joined the Canucks this season.

“We came out feeling good going into this game,” said Miller, who scored what proved to be the winner. “I thought we had the right start. Obviously, they didn’t get a shot in the first period, so you can’t get a better start than that.”

This will be the fourth meeting between the teams this season, with Edmonton holding a 2-1-0 edge. In the previous game, Dec. 1 in Vancouver, the Oilers came away with a 3-2 victory as Draisaitl scored twice.

