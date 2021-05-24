Oilers’ Archibald suspended for Game 4 against Winnipeg

NEW YORK (AP)Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald has been suspended one game for clipping Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley during Game 3 of their first-round series in Winnipeg on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 11:11 of the third period. Archibald was assessed a minor penalty for tripping.

The Jets, who were trailing 4-1 at the time, scored on the ensuing power play. Winnipeg scored three goals in a 3:03 span of the third period to force overtime before Nikolaj Ehlers’ second goal of the game gave the Jets a 5-4 comeback victory and a 3-0 series lead.

Archibald will miss Monday night’s Game 4 in Winnipeg.

