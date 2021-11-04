Nylander scores in OT, Leafs rally to beat Lightning 2-1

TORONTO (AP)William Nylander scored on a power play at 3:43 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

John Tavares tied it for Toronto with 41.1 seconds left in regulation and goalie Jack Campbell off for an extra attacker.

”Good job just sticking with it,” Tavares said. ”You had to slug it out.”

In overtime, Tavares was slashed on a breakaway by Lightning captain Victor Hedman, and Nylander scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season on a one-timer.

”Auston (Matthews) gave a great pass right in my wheelhouse,” Nylander said. ”I just wanted to rip it.”

Campbell made 24 saves, and Matthews and Mitch Marner each had two assists. Toronto improved to 6-4-1 with its fourth straight victory.

Patrick Maroon scored in the first period for two-time defending champion Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves.

”The frustrating part is I didn’t feel like the Leafs beat us,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ”I feel like we just beat ourselves.”

The Lightning dropped to 5-3-2. They had won three in a row.

UP NEXT:

Lightning: At Ottawa on Saturday.

Maple Leafs: Host Boston on Saturday night.