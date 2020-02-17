NHL Calendar

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP)Nathan Beaulieu's first goal of the season early in the third period sent the Winnipeg Jets past the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night.

Playing in his 27th game of an injury-riddled campaign, the defenseman fired a one-timer from the point that hit a Chicago player and got by goalie Corey Crawford to give the Jets a 3-2 lead. After the puck went in, Beaulieu pretended to throw a monkey off his back.