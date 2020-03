COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Dragged down by injuries and its lines patched together with rookies, the Columbus Blue Jackets are somehow still in the playoff hunt.

Getting contributions from a changing cast of fill-ins who started the season in the minors and picking up enough points in overtime losses -- they lead the NHL in that category with 15 -- the black-and-blue Blue Jackets have managed to stay in contention in the rugged Metropolitan Division.