Closings & Delays
There are currently 75 active closings. Click for more details.

Nazem Kadri out indefinitely with lower-body injury

NHL Hockey
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (AP)The Colorado Avalanche will be without forward Nazem Kadri indefinitely due to a lower-body injury.

Kadri was hurt in the second period against Minnesota on Sunday. He took the ice for a shift in the third before leaving the game.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday after morning skate that Kadri will be out “weeks, not days.” The Avalanche were hosting Ottawa on Tuesday night to begin a five-game homestand.

Kadri has 19 goals and 17 assists in 51 games this season. He leads the team in faceoff percentage.

The 29-year-old Kadri was acquired as part of a trade with Toronto on July 1.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞