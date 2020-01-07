Nashville Predators fire coach Peter Laviolette

The Colorado Avalanche will try to rebound from a rare offensive breakdown when they visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Though the Avalanche rank second in the NHL in goals scored, they couldn't put any pucks over the line in a 1-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Monday. It was just the second time all season that Colorado has been shut out, and the blanking comes on the heels of a six-game stretch that saw the Avalanche score 29 goals.