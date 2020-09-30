N.J. Devils re-sign three players, Seney, Street, Jacobs

NHL Hockey
Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)The New Jersey Devils have re-signed defenseman Josh Jacobs and forwards Brett Seney and Ben Street.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signings Wednesday.

Seney signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $250,000 at the AHL level. He spent the past four seasons with the organization between New Jersey and Binghamton. The 24-year-old led the AHL team with 19 goals and 25 assists in 61 games last season.

Street signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $425,000 at the AHL level. The center finished second in scoring for Binghamton with 15 goals and 27 assists.

Jacobs signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $130,000 at the AHL level. He appeared in 54 games with Binghamton last season, scoring five goals and 10 assists. He played in two NHL games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss