WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP)Josh Morrissey’s second goal of the game came 2:10 into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

The Jets were ahead 3-0 before the Hurricanes scored three goals in the final 4:48 of the third period, two after pulling goalie Pyotr Kochetkov for the extra attacker with 5:33 remaining.

”Up to that point, they (Carolina) got nothing,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. ”We’ll focus on the really good 55 minutes we played, we’ll figure out what we could’ve done better in the last couple. Give our guys credit, perseverance, you stay in the fight.”

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists and Michael Eyssimont had his first NHL goal for the Jets. Blake Wheeler had two assists.

”Before we hopped on to start overtime, Mikey Eyssimont and Dylan Samberg were saying, `Let’s go boys, let’s get this one.”’ Morrissey said. ”Two young guys with not that many games experience, so that kind of shows the calm on our bench.”

David Rittich made 26 saves in his fourth start for Winnipeg. He has won his last three starts.

Jaccob Slavin, Andrei Svehnikov and Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes, who are on a four-game point streak (1-0-3). Carolina lost for the third straight game in overtime. Sebastian Aho added three assists.

”It’s a crazy game, No. 1. You just never know,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. ”But I loved how, we were out of that game in the third and then they just kind of dug in and just said, `Let’s go.’ I give the guys credit for not giving up.”

Brind’Amour said they ”had nothing to lose” in pulling Kochetkov earlier than normal.

”In this game, it didn’t matter,” he said. ”We talked about it at the eight-minute timeout. I’m like, `Why don’t we just try something crazy because this game is kind of flat for us.’ But we decided to wait a little longer.”

Kochetkov made consecutive starts for Carolina for the first time and stopped 19 of the 23 shots he faced.

Necas liked their coach’s decision to go for it.

”If you look at it with five minutes left in the period and you’re losing 3-0 and you still get a point from the game, it’s pretty good for us,” Necas said. ”But we could have done better.”

Dubois opened the scoring with 1:26 remaining in the first after he was sprung by a long pass from Blake Wheeler. Dubois went in alone on Kochetkov and beat him with a low shot.

Eyssimont made it 2-0 at 6:44 of the second after he capitalized on teammate David Gustafsson’s breakaway. Gustafsson’s shot bounced off Kochetkov and Eyssimont got the rebound and scored in his fourth career NHL game.

Winnipeg had a two-man advantage for 1:22 midway through the second, but Kochetkov made a quick glove save on Mark Scheifele.

The Jets looked to be heading for a shutout when Carolina pulled Kochetkov with 5:33 remaining in the third. Slavin scored with the extra attacker at 15:12, Svechnikov added his goal at 16:52 and Necas tied it up at 19:21.

NOTES

Winnipeg forward Cole Perfetti picked up an assist. Heading into the game, he was tied for sixth in NHL rookie scoring with eight points in 16 games. He now has nine in 17 games (three goals, six assists). . Winnipeg defenseman Ville Heinola made his season debut. . Carolina forward Paul Statsny got big cheers from the crowd when he was shown on the visitors’ bench. Statsny played 146 regular-season games for the Jets before signing with the Hurricanes in the offseason.

UP NEXT

Carolina: Host Arizona on Wednesday.

Winnipeg: At Minnesota on Wednesday in the first of a three-game trip.

