Monahan, Talbot help Flames top Jets 6-2 in qualifier series

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP)Sean Monahan had a goal and two assists while Cam Talbot finished with 33 saves to help the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-2 in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup qualifier series Tuesday night.

Mikael Backlund, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for the Flames, who took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 series. Milan Lucic and Matthew Tkachuk also scored goals for Calgary.

Andrew Copp and Nikolaj Ehlers scored goals for the Jets, who took a 1-0 lead midway through the first on Ehlers’ even-strength score only to surrender Lindholm’s tying goal 18 seconds later on the power play.

Calgary went 3 for 4 on the power play while being whistled for just two penalties.

Connor Hellebuyck finished with 26 saves for Winnipeg.

Game 4 is Thursday.

