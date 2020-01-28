Marleau, Noesen each score 2 as Sharks top Ducks 4-2

SAN JOSE,Calif. (AP)

Patrick Marleau and Stefan Noesen each scored twice, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 Monday night.

Marleau moved past Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur and into a tie with Modano for 25th place on the NHL’s career list with 561 goals. The 40-year-old also moved past Rod Brind’Amour for 50th on the all-time points list with 1,185 – including 1,101 with the Sharks.

Erik Karlsson had an assist for his 600th career point to help San Jose end a three-game skid. Aaron Dell stopped 26 shots.

Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie scored for Anaheim, which was seeking its first three-game winning streak since winning its first three to start the season. The Ducks have lost eight of their last 11 (3-7-1). John Gibson finished with 27 saves.

Noesen scored multiple goals for the third time in his career, and second time against Anaheim. He scored his third goal on a tip-in off Joel Kellman’s shot less than two minutes into the game.

Marleau scored an unassisted goal at 4:35 to make it 2-0.

The Ducks pulled to 2-1 on a short-handed goal midway through the second when Kase slipped the puck past Dell on a breakaway for his sixth.

Marleau scored his second of the game and 10th of the season late in the second and Noesen scored his fourth at 2:28 of the third.

Ritchie scored his fourth goal on power play with 1:52 left in the third.

NOTES: Ducks F Ritchie was back in the lineup after missing 19 games with an MCL sprain. … F Jakob Silfverberg missed Monday’s game to be with his wife for the birth of their child. … Dell made his sixth start in seven games. … G Martin Jones will start Wednesday’s game for San Jose against Vancouver. … The Sharks wore jerseys with “Gilroy Strong” inscribed during warm-ups to honor those impacted by last summer’s Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting. … Karlsson has nine points in his last nine games.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Arizona on Wednesday night.

Sharks: Host Vancouver on Wednesday night.

