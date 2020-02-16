Maple Leafs visit Sabres, look for back-to-back wins

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a chance to win their second game of the weekend Sunday night when they visit the rested Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres did not play Saturday night, while the Maple Leafs were defeating the host Ottawa Senators 4-2.

“The emotions will automatically be there because it’s Toronto,” Sabres captain Jack Eichel said. “The environment should be a good one. It’s an important game for both sides. Obviously, we’re trying to find points any way we can and put ourselves in the best position moving forward, and they’re the same way. We just have to be ready to play. We know it’s going to be a tough night.”

Jack Campbell played in goal for Toronto on Saturday night, and Frederik Andersen is scheduled to play on Sunday in his second game since returning from a neck injury.

Since coming to Toronto in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 5, Campbell is 3-0-1, and seems to have solved the team’s backup goalie situation.

“I think the boys have played really well, and we’ve gotten some big points,” Campbell said after the game Saturday. “With Freddie coming back, it just gives us a lot of momentum. We’ve got a pretty busy schedule here, so we’ve just got to hit the reset button tomorrow and be ready to go.”

Campbell made 25 saves Saturday, some of them difficult.

“He made some huge saves,” said Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, who scored his 42nd goal Saturday. “I mean, you see him in there, and he’s having so much fun. He just loves to compete and loves to battle for the guys. He came up with some big saves and obviously a big two points for us to pull out.”

The Maple Leafs have won two of the first three meetings with the Sabres this season, including one in overtime.

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger was uncertain about his goaltender for Sunday.

Carter Hutton, who has started six of eight games since Linus Ullmark suffered a lower-body injury Jan. 28, missed practice Saturday for what was termed “maintenance.”

The Sabres recalled goaltender Andrew Hammond from Rochester of the American Hockey Association on Saturday.

Krueger said Hutton’s situation was not related to a collision in the third period in the 4-3 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

“Carter, we’re quite optimistic about his rehab day today, and there was a different action, actually,” Krueger said. “It wasn’t the hit that caused the situation we’re battling with right now.”

Hutton posted an 0-8-4 record and .872 save percentage from Oct. 24-Jan. 30. He is 4-2 with a .902 save percentage since. He won his first six starts of the season, including two shutouts.

Jonas Johansson would probably make his third career start if Hutton is unavailable.

The Sabres assigned defensemen Zach Bogosian and Lawrence Pilut to Rochester and recalled defenseman John Gilmour. Sabres left winger Marcus Johansson (upper body) returned to practice and could be in the lineup Sunday. Right winger Michael Frolik (illness) missed practice and his availability was to be determined.

