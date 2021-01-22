Maple Leafs’ Joe Thornton out 4 weeks with fractured rib

TORONTO (AP)Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton will miss at least four weeks because of a fractured rib.

He was hurt during Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Oilers. He has been placed on long-term injured reserve, a move that helps the team’s salary-cap situation.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Auston Matthews also will sit out Friday night’s rematch against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

Matthews left the ice before practice session began Thursday, with Keefe saying the 23-year-old star wasn’t feeling well coming out of the loss to Edmonton.

The Leafs (3-2) are tied for second with the Winnipeg Jets in the North Division, two points behind the Montreal Canadiens. The Oilers (2-3) are tied for fifth with the Vancouver Canucks.