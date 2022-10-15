TORONTO (AP)Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray will miss at least four weeks because of an abductor injury.

Murray was scheduled to start Saturday night at home against the Ottawa Senators, but left the morning skate in obvious discomfort and was placed on long-term injured reserve. Erik Kallgren was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League to serve as the backup to Ilya Samsonov.

The Leafs bet big on Murray and Samsonov – two goalies with plenty to prove – in the offseason after letting All-Star Jack Campbell leave in free agency. Murray, who was acquired from Ottawa in July, was in goal Wednesday night in a 4-3 loss at Montreal in the season opener.

