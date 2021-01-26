Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell out with leg injury

NHL Hockey
Posted: / Updated:

CALGARY, Alberta (AP)Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be out ”weeks” with a leg injury.

Campbell was hurt late in Toronto’s 3-2 win at Calgary on Sunday when Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goalmouth scrum.

Campbell has a 2-0-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and .923 save percentage this season.

Michael Hutchinson has been penciled in to back up starter Frederik Andersen for Toronto, which was set to finish a two-game series with Calgary on Tuesday night.

The Maple Leafs lost goaltender Aaron Dell to the waiver wire last week.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES