TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Tampa Bay Lightning star defenseman Victor Hedman was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators due to an undisclosed upper-body injury.

The Lightning said Hedman is day-to-day.

Hedman missed around half of the first period in Saturday’s game against San Jose after being checked hard in the corner boards.

The 2018 Norris Trophy winner sat out Monday’s practice and had limited participation during Tuesday’s morning skate that included no involvement in power-play drills.

”Definitely a little bit more sore than we anticipated,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said before the game.

A finalist for the Norris Trophy in each of the past six seasons, Hedman has one goal and eight points in nine games this season.

Haydn Fleury, a healthy scratch in five of the previous six games, replaced Hedman on the game roster.

