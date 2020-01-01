Lightning put streaks on the line against Canadiens

The Tampa Bay Lightning look to extend a pair of streaks Thursday when they play against the Montreal Canadiens, the second contest of a four-game road trip.

The Lightning have won a season-high four in a row overall and 12 straight contests versus Atlantic Division adversaries. The latter run began with a 3-1 victory at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Oct. 15.

Alex Killorn has played an integral role in the more recent run, highlighting the surge by collecting two goals and an assist in both Tampa Bay’s 5-4 victory over Montreal on Saturday and a 6-4 triumph at Buffalo three days later.

“Good teams find a way to win,” Killorn said after the Lightning rallied from a three-goal deficit against the Sabres. “We didn’t have the start we wanted. But we did find a way to win. And that’s what’s important.”

Killorn has scored six of his team co-leading 15 goals over his last six games to remain on pace to shatter his career high of 19, set during the 2016-17 season.

Victor Hedman has done well in that six-game stretch as well, including matching a franchise record for assists by a defenseman with four against the Canadiens on Saturday. That output went a long way in helping the former Norris Trophy recipient receive NHL First Star of the Week honors on Monday.

Hedman, who shares the team lead in assists (28) with reigning Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov, also set up a goal in Tampa Bay’s first win against Montreal this season.

While the Lightning are ascending, the Canadiens dropped three in a row to conclude their season-high seven-game road trip with a 3-4-0 mark.

Max Domi did his part throughout the trek, scoring a goal in his sixth consecutive contest during a 3-1 setback to Carolina on Tuesday. Domi’s goal streak is the longest by a Montreal player since Max Pacioretty netted seven during a six-game streak from Jan. 2-15, 2015.

Domi, who also has four assists during his seven-game point streak, scored in the most recent meeting with the Lightning.

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens in goals (16) and points (35) this season. The 29-year-old has collected seven and 11, respectively, over his last 11 games.

Montreal may be without the services of fellow forward Brendan Gallagher. The alternate captain exited Tuesday’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury after taking an inadvertent knee to the head from teammate Ben Chiarot.

“Obviously, you never want to see one of your guys hurt and it’s even worse when it’s off of you,” Chiarot said. “He’s a heart-and-soul guy for our team, and it’s tough to see him go down like that.

Gallagher’s injury is the latest for a Montreal club that is getting plenty of use out of its bandages. Still, coach Claude Julien isn’t interested in using injuries as an excuse.

“It’s not because of a lack of effort or will,” Julien said. “We’re trying to get the best out of our players with all the injuries, but we’re coming up short.”

