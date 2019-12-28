Live Now
Leafs’ Mikheyev out at least 3 months with lacerated wristed

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Ilya Mikheyev had surgery to repair an artery and wrist tendons that were severed by a skate during a game against the New Jersey Devils.

He is expected to make a full recovery but there will be a better timeline for his return in three months. He is to remain at University Hospital in Newark for monitoring before returning to Toronto.

Mikheyev left the ice Friday night during the third period of Toronto’s 5-4 overtime victory. He was cut by the skate of New Jersey’s Jack Hughes and taken to the hospital with what the team called a ”significant laceration.”

Mikheyev scored his eighth goal of the year in the game. The 25-year-old forward has 23 points in 39 games this season.

