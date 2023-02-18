DALLAS (AP)Two overturned goals after an early start on the second night of a back-to-back coming off a road game says it all for the struggling Dallas Stars.

Adam Boqvist broke a tie early in the third period and the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Western Conference leaders 4-1 on Saturday night.

The Stars, starting two hours earlier than normal a night after losing 2-1 in a shootout at Minnesota, lost for the seventh time in nine games. Six of the losses have come at home.

Boqvist’s goal was his second of the season, and Liam Foudy had the first regular-season goal of his career for the Blue Jackets, who successfully challenged two Dallas goals in the second period.

”You’re going to have nights, and you have to find a way to overcome,” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer, whose team is in its first slump of his first season. ”Back-to-back, and a tough schedule and some travel and an early start and a couple of overturned goals. We’ve got to find a way to overcome those things.”

Mathieu Olivier gave Columbus a two-goal lead late in the third, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves. Eric Robinson was awarded an empty-net goal after he was brought down by Miro Heiskanen on a breakaway.

Columbus, which came in with the NHL’s worst record won its sixth road game, fewest in the league, and put together consecutive victories for first time in more than two months.

The Blue Jackets are 3-2 since coming back from the All-Star break.

”It’s been a challenging year, no question,” coach Brad Larsen said. ”For us as coaches to watch them get results when you put the work in. We’ve played some really good hockey teams in the last stretch here. So hopefully we’ll keep it going.”

Ty Dellandrea scored the only Dallas goal unassisted, but the overturned goals were the story for the frustrated Stars, who haven’t scored more than twice in any of the seven losses on their worst skid of the season.

The first was with Dallas trailing 1-0 when Roope Hintz was called for offsides going to the bench as Jason Robertson waited for a pass at the blue line. Robertson, the Stars’ scoring leader, also appeared close to skating in ahead of the puck before beating Korpisalo one-on-one.

The Stars had pulled even in the second when rookie Wyatt Johnston’s apparent go-ahead goal was disallowed because Jamie Benn’s skate clipped Korpisalo just as Johnston was shooting.

”It hurts,” Dellandrea said. ”You score two big goals, and they both get called off. I think it just kind of hurts momentum. You work hard for those. But regardless, we’ve got to score more.”

Foudy put the Blue Jackets in front late in the first period when he slid a loose puck past Scott Wedgewood after Jack Roslovic lost control trying to get off a shot.

”I felt like I was playing some pretty good games lately and our line was playing well,” said Foudy, whose only other NHL goal came in the 2020 playoff bubble. ”Obviously getting that goal is big for my self-confidence.”

Less than two minutes after Robertson’s goal was disallowed, Dellandrea stole the puck from Kent Johnson in the Columbus zone and beat Korpisalo to the near post.

Dellandrea’s goal tied it thanks to Wedgewood’s save in open ice on a shot from Boqvist barely 10 seconds after the first successful Columbus challenge. Wedgewood had 33 stops.

POWER OUTAGE

The Stars are on an 0-for-20 slide on the power play after failing with their only chance in the third period. Robertson hit the post early in that man advantage. Columbus also had just one power play.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Arizona to finish a back-to-back Sunday night.

Stars: Host Chicago on Wednesday night.

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports