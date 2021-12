Klingberg scores in OT to lift Stars past Blackhawks, 4-3

DALLAS (AP)John Klingberg scored on the power play 2:13 into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night.

Joe Pavelski had two power-play goals and two assists, and Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots to help the Stars end a five-game losing streak that followed a franchise-record seven-game winning streak.

Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Kevin Lankinen had 35 saves. The Blackhawks have lost three of four (1-1-2).

In the extra period, Klingberg took a pass from Pavelski and beat Lankinen from the right faceoff circle for his first goal in 23 games this season.

”It was nice to see it go in,” Klingberg said. ”It was a great pass by Pav(elski).”

Kubalik tipped in a shot by Brandon Hagel to tie the game 3-3 at 11:55 of the third period after a giveaway by the Stars’ Roope Hintz.

”That was my bad,” Hintz said. ”But there was a chance to win. It was a big win for us.”

In overtime, Hintz’s pass to Pavelski set up Klingberg’s goal.

Dallas coach Rick Bowness started the overtime with a defensive pairing of Miro Heiskanen, Radek Faksa and Michael Raffl.

After a hooking penalty on Patrick Kane, the Stars took advantage of having four skaters to three.

Pavelski scored twice on the power play following a major penalty against Chicago’s Brett Connelly in the first period. Pavelski also assisted on Robertson’s second-period goal that made it 3-1.

Connelly was penalized 3:02 into the game when he rode Stars center Tanner Kero into the boards. Kero was taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized. In addition to five minutes for interference, Connelly received a game misconduct.

Before the period ended, the Stars reported that Kero was ”conscious, alert and responsive.” He was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures and evaluation.

After the game, Bowness said that Kero had a concussion.

Pavelski’s first goal came when his shot from the right faceoff circle went off defenseman Seth Jones’ skate and past Lankinen at 5:16. Barely two minutes later, Pavelski tipped Hintz’s shot in front of the net and into it.

”The five-minute power play was big,” Pavelski said. ”The goals weren’t the prettiest but they went in for a reason,”

He teared up when asked about seeing Kero taken off the ice.

”I’ve been here before,” Pavelski said, referring to the time with the San Jose Sharks when he hit his head on the ice in a playoff game against the Vegas Golden Knights in May 2019, which ended his season. ”My teammates rallied around me that night. When (Kero) gets called on to play he shows up and plays. You just say a prayer for a speedy recovery.”

There was no finger pointing toward Connelly.

”I know Brett Connelly,” Bowness said. ”I coached him in Tampa. He’s a great kid.”

Blackhawks interim coach Derek King concurred.

”(Connelly)’s not that type of player.

”Tanner’s a real good kid. I had him in Rockford,” King said of when he coached Kero with the Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate.

DeBrincat celebrated his 24th birthday with his 17th goal of the season on a power play at 4:04 of the second period. His shot beat Oettinger on his 23rd birthday to pull the Blackhawks to 2-1.

Robertson and Strome traded goals 1:29 apart in the second period, which ended with the Stars holding a 3-2 lead.

NOTES: Dallas D Miro Heiskanen returned to the lineup after missing a game because of a non-COVID illness. … The Blackhawks killed a 5-on-3 Stars power play midway through the first period. … Kane assisted on DeBrincat’s goal. In 60 career games against the Stars, Kane has 70 points (30 goals, 40 assists). … Kubalik has provided one point in each of his last six games against Dallas (four goals, two assists). … The Stars had an 18-4 advantage in shots on goal in the first period. … Dallas appeared to take a 4-2 lead with three minutes left in the second period, but the ruling was that Stars D Ryan Suter put the puck in with his glove. … Chicago and Dallas were scheduled to play their next game against the Panthers and Wild, whose game at Minnesota on Saturday was postponed because of an increase in COVID-19 incidents.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: With Tuesday’s game against Carolina postponed, Chicago will open a shortened two-game home stand against Dallas on Thursday.

Stars: Host Minnesota on Monday in the second of three home games.