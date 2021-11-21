Keller’s overtime goal sends Coyotes over Red Wings 2-1

GLENDALE, Ariz, (AP)Clayton Keller scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Ryan Dzingel scored his second goal in as many games for Arizona, and Scott Wedgewood had 33 saves – two days after tying a career high with 42 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to Columbus.

Keller’s winning goal came when he picked up a loose puck on the right side of the net after if bounced through a crowd and fired it into an open net.

”I thought we played played hard,” Keller said. ”We had the puck a lot in the third so I thought I could have ended it before then, but definitely feels good to see that one go in at the end.”

The Red Wings disputed Keller’s goal, which was reviewed for several minutes before being allowed.

”We thought it was goalie interference, but that’s the way it goes,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. ”They reviewed it and they felt differently. I get it. It’s not a black-and-white rule. There’s some discretion. In the end, we had breakdown that led to that. You can’t leave things to chance.”

Dylan Larkin scored his ninth goal of the season for the Detroit Red Wings, who went winless on a four-game trip. Larkin has five goals in his last five games and six in his last seven. Lucas Raymond, who assisted on Larkin’s goal, is among the league leaders among rookies with 12 assists.

”When we have a lead, we just defend too much,” Larkin said.

Arizona has five points in its last three games, starting with a 3-2 victory in St. Louis on Tuesday.

”We have a group who don’t mind the work and don’t mind the grind,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. ”For sure, it is more fun when you get some results.”

Alex Nedeljkovic, who finished with 27 saves, was seldom tested in net in the first two periods, but Dzingel tied it at 1 with a tip-in with less than seven minutes left in the third period. Dzingel redirected a shot from the left circle from Cam Dineen that skimmed the top of the crossbar and went over Nedeljkovic’s right shoulder.

Dzingel has a goal in each of the last two games after missing the previous 10 with an upper body injury.

After making a left pad save to rob Larkin on a Detroit power play 14 minutes into the second period, Wedgewood fell to the ice after being struck in the collarbone by a slap shot from Robby Fabbri. He was prone on the ice for several minutes and received medical attention before sitting up, but stayed in the game.

”He’s been unbelievable since he’s got here, keeping us in every single game,” said Keller of Wedgewood, who made his second start with Arizona after being claimed off waivers from New Jersey on Nov. 4.

”I’ve spent some time with him five years ago now so it’s awesome to have him back and he’s been playing amazing,” Keller said.

The Red Wings were 0 for 2 on the power play and did not get much sustained pressure in the third period, when the Coyotes carried the play and took 12 shots on Nedeljkovic.

”You have to find a way to score the next goal,” Blashill said. ”They pushed hard in the third. They were better than us in the third. We have to reset ourselves and find a way to play better.”

COYOTES FIGHT CANCER

The Coyotes honored senior director of hockey development Matt Shott, 34, in a pregame ceremony on Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Shott is currently undergoing chemotherapy for cancer of the bile duct. Shott met his idol, Red Wings legend Steve Yzerman, and dropped then ceremonial first puck.

”I lost my grandfather to cancer and I wouldn’t be here without him,” Keller said. ”It’s definitely a special win.”

ICE CHIPS

Dineen had his first career point. . Raymond entered the game tied for the league lead among rookies with 11 assists, as well as the rookie lead with seven goals. . Detroit defenseman Marc Staal missed his second straight game. . The Red Wings are three wins from 3,000 in franchise history.

