MONTREAL (AP)Marcus Johansson scored in the seventh round of the shootout and the Seattle Kraken rebounded from blowing a two-goal lead in the third period to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night.

Johansson also had two assists, and Yanni Gourde, Ryan Donato and Jared McCann had goals in regulation for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer made 30 saves and stopped all seven shots he faced in the shootout.

Seattle’s Adam Larsson forced overtime when he redirected a pass by Montreal’s Nick Suzuki into his own net with 2:12 left in regulation. Suzuki got credit for the goal.

”He tried to make a play and everybody saw that, so we were there for him,” McCann said of Larsson. ”He’s done a lot of great things for us this year, so we just stuck with them. It was good to get this win for him.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol was glad to see his team rally for the win despite allowing a costly late goal.

”Good play by them to get the puck to the net, but it goes off our stick and the tying goal goes in the back of the net,” Hakstol said. ”That gives us every opportunity to shrink from the moment and I didn’t think we did that.”

Michael Pezzetta and Alexander Romanov also scored for the Canadiens. Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves.

”I think the boys feel pretty good about their game and so do I,” Montreal interim coach Martin St. Louis said. ”Sometimes, you don’t know if you’re going to get the goals or if you’re going to get the key saves, but overall we’re in every game and I think the boys see that.”

The Kraken took a 1-0 lead in the first period on the penalty kill on another awkward play – this one involving Gourde and Chris Wideman. Montembeault left the puck for his defenseman, but Gourde’s bodycheck made Wideman score into his own net. Gourde was credited with the short-handed goal.

With Montreal trailing by two, the Canadiens cut the deficit 1:04 into the third period when Romanov grabbed a loose puck at the point and beat Grubauer with a slap shot.

It stayed that way until Larsson’s redirection tied it late.

