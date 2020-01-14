Jets look to end long home skid vs. Canucks

Based on recent history, a visit from the Vancouver Canucks might be what the Winnipeg Jets need to end their longest home losing streak of the season.

Winless in their last six at home (0-5-1), the Jets look for a 10th consecutive victory over the surging Canucks on Tuesday night.

A big reason Winnipeg sits just outside of playoff position in the Western Conference is its 10-10-2 record on home ice. The Jets are mired in an 0-5-1 rut there following Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Nashville that opened a three-game home stretch.

Winnipeg has been outscored 28-13 in those six home contests since a five-winning streak from Nov. 23-Dec. 15, in which it owned a 24-10 scoring advantage. The Jets last lost seven in a row at home in 2008-09, when the franchise was based in Atlanta.

“We have two more games (on this homestand) and we’re going to have to try to get a good feeling in our locker room and get a couple wins on home ice,” Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey told NHL.com. “We want to make this a tough place to play and it starts against Vancouver.”

No matter where these two clubs have faced off against each other, Winnipeg has made it tough on the Canucks. The Jets have won 13 of the last 14 versus Vancouver, and extended their series winning streak to nine straight with a 4-1 home victory on Nov. 8.

Kyle Connor had a goal with an assist, Mark Scheifele scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves as Winnipeg as won its eighth in a row at home versus Vancouver. Hellebuyck has a 4.61 goals-against average during an 0-4-1 home slide, but a 1.34 and .953 save percentage during a six-game winning streak over the Canucks, who last beat Winnipeg on Dec. 20, 2016, at home.

Vancouver, though, entered Monday two points ahead of Winnipeg in the West, third in the Pacific Division and a winner in nine of its last 11 overall. Bo Horvat had two goals and Elias Pettersson scored his team-leading 21st as the Canucks won their second in a row, 4-1 at Minnesota on Sunday, to improve to 2-2-0 on a five-game trip.

The Canucks have outscored Buffalo and the Wild 10-4 in the last two games after being outscored 14-4 by Tampa Bay and Florida to open the road stretch.

“I like to say (confidence is) high, but we’re pretty even-keeled,” Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher, who matched a career high with his third goal against the Wild on Sunday, told NHL.com. “Guys aren’t getting too high right now or getting too low. We just look at our division and look how tight it is. There’s really no time to celebrate. We just got to get ready for the next game.”

The Canucks can use some help on the power play, where they are 1-for-20 in the last five games. Pettersson (48 points) has a point in four straight games, but only one in three career games versus Winnipeg.

Vancouver netminder Jacob Markstrom has a 4.83 goals-against average while losing all four starts at Winnipeg. He gave way to Thatcher Demko against the Jets in November, and the backup stopped 31 shots.

Scheifele (22 goals, 29 assists) has five goals in seven games, and one in three straight versus Vancouver.

–Field Level Media