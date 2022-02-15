The Carolina Hurricanes finally are returning to home ice, and the Florida Panthers finally are back in game mode.

After a rough return to action, the Hurricanes likely will encounter a stiff test with the Panthers on Wednesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

The Panthers haven’t played since before the All-Star break, so they’ll be trying to find a groove in their first game in more than two weeks.

“Now we’re back at it,” Panthers right winger Patric Hornqvist said. “You can tell the guys are excited to be back. We’ve been working hard. The fun part is in front of us here, and we’d better have a good stretch.”

Both teams have 32 wins this season.

The Hurricanes had a full schedule last week, going 1-2-1 across four road games since the All-Star break. They’ll have two home makeup games in a three-night period as a rash of December postponements created a busy February schedule.

“Great teams that we’re playing, so it’s not going to be easy,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We want to get back in the win column and get playing our game.”

While the Hurricanes were in Canada for two games and then played at Boston and Minnesota, the Panthers were reconvening following an extended break. They held a scrimmage to help get back in the swing of things.

“Trying to get the intensity in practice,” Florida interim coach Andrew Brunette said. “We’ll work our way into it.”

Florida won four straight games before losing its last game before the layoff.

The time off should be a good thing, Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad said.

“We’ve always come back better,” he said. “Every player, and as a whole team, whenever we have a break, we come back real strong.”

Since playing Saturday, the Hurricanes took advantage of practice time that might not be available as the schedule becomes busier again in the next couple of months.

“Keep sharpening the knife,” Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei said.

Each of Carolina’s three losses last week came by one goal, while its victory was a 6-0 rout of the Bruins.

The Hurricanes are encouraged about the possibilities ahead.

“I always (play) the second half of the season better,” Hurricanes center Martin Necas said. “It’s a long season, you have ups and downs as a player — as a team, for sure.”

The Panthers beat Carolina 4-3 in overtime Jan. 8 in Raleigh. Florida won 5-2 at home in November in the first meeting of the season.

The teams were in the same division for last season’s restructured alignments.

“We know what we’re going to get there,” Brind’Amour said of the Panthers. “We’ve played these guys so much over the last little while.”

Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo (undisclosed) wasn’t on the ice for Monday’s practice but was back Tuesday.

The Panthers, who will start a three-game trip, could have center Noel Acciari in action for the first time in the regular season. He suffered a pectoral injury during a preseason game.

“He really put the work in,” Brunette said. “We’re happy to see him back.”

–Field Level Media