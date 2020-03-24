Hurricanes agree to entry-level deals with Cotton brothers

NHL Hockey
Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to entry-level contracts with brothers David and Jason Cotton.

The team announced deals Tuesday with the forwards who closed college careers this season.

David Cotton, 22, has a two-year contract paying $700,000 in 2020-21 and $832,500 in 2021-22 at the NHL level. The deal will pay $70,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level in both seasons. There’s also a $185,000 signing bonus. Carolina selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 draft, but he went on to play four seasons at Boston College.

Jason Cotton, 25, received a one-year contract that will pay $700,000 at the NHL level and $50,000 at the AHL level next season. There’s also a $25,000 signing bonus. He had started his college career at Northeastern before spending three years at Sacred Heart.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞