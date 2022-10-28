LAS VEGAS (AP)William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, Logan Thompson made 29 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 in a Friday matinee commemorating Nevada Day.

Thompson had his second shutout of the season and third overall to help Vegas improve to an NHL-best 7-2-0. Karlsson had his third multi-point game of the season.

Chandler Stephenson, Reilly Smith and Nic Roy also scored. Vegas has scored at least four goals five times, while it has allowed two or fewer goals six times.

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 14 saves in two periods, and Anthony Stolarz stopped three shots in the third. Gibson has 15 losses to the Knights, six more than any other goaltender. Vegas is 21-4-0 against Anaheim.

Since a 5-4 overtime victory over Seattle in the opener, the Ducks have lost seven straight to drop to 1-6-1.

With Anaheim’s Ryan Strome in the penalty box for a shot to Mark Stone after referees stepped in to break up a scrum, Stephenson skated across the crease and slipped the puck through Gibson’s pads to put Vegas in front 1-0 late in the first period.

Shortly after several heated exchanges midway through the second, and Vegas skating short-handed, Karlsson skated down the left side before sending a perfect pass to a trailing Smith, who beat Gibson with a one-timer.

Later in the period, it was Karlsson with the nifty redirect after linemate Jonathan Marchessault skated the puck to the top of the right circle and fired a shot toward Gibson. Karlsson’s deflection beat Gibson over his glove.

Roy put it out of reach with less than a minute left in the second period, when he raced in untouched.

NOTES: Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel was honored before the opening puck drop with a video tribute to commemorate his record-breaking 990th consecutive game Tuesday night in San Jose. Karlsson is the Golden Knight with next longest active streak, behind Kessel’s 991, at 68 games. … After being checked into the boards by Vegas’ William Carrier in the second period, Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale left the game and did not return.

UP NEXT

Anaheim: Hosts Toronto on Sunday

Vegas: Hosts Winnipeg on Sunday

