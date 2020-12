Mike Hoffman signed a professional tryout agreement with the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, a possible precursor to him getting a contract with them for the NHL season prior to opening night.

Hoffman will go to training camp with the Blues, who will only have salary-cap space to sign him after putting fellow wingers Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Steen on the long-term injured list. Hoffman is coming off a 29-goal season with the Florida Panthers, the highest total of any unrestricted free agent.