NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Samuel Girard scored at 4:17 of overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist and J.T. Compher also scored for Colorado, winners of four straight. Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves.

Juuse Saros made a season-high 43 saves for Nashville, and Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene scored. The Predators had won two in a row.

In overtime, skating down the left side on a 2-on-1, Girard took a pass from Evan Rodrigues and beat Saros.

With Colorado down a goal late in the third, Compher redirected Artturi Lehkonen’s shot by Saros with 4:55 remaining.

SUCCESS AGAINST NASHVILLE

Rantanen has four goals and two assists in three games against the Predators this season. In his career, he has averaged more than a point per game against Nashville, with 10 goals and 11 assists in 20 games.

NICHUSHKIN SIDELINED

Colorado winger Valeri Nichushkin did not return for the third period due to a lower-body injury. Nichushkin saw 13:31 of ice time through two periods, with his last shift concluding with 17 seconds remaining in the period.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

Avalanche: At Arizona on Tuesday night.

