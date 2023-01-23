After a much-needed day off, the Philadelphia Flyers play their final home game before the All-Star break on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Flyers looked flat early in their last game against the Winnipeg Jets as they fell behind 3-0 before rallying for three goals in what was ultimately a 5-3 setback on Sunday.

Kevin Hayes did provide a lift with two power-play goals in his 600th career game in the National Hockey League. Named to the All-Star team, Hayes now has 15 goals this season.

“Hockey is a weird game,” Hayes said. “You get a chance you should’ve scored on, and you miss. A goal that’s kind of a little unlikely goes in. You joke around in practice and warmups working on that stuff. Sometimes it happens in a game.”

The Flyers had won nine of 12 before losing to Winnipeg at home for the first time since October of 2011.

After recent losses, the Flyers have tended to bounce back.

“We stuck with it and grinded out,” Owen Tippett said. “Obviously, it’s a lot of hockey here in the last week — I think it was five in seven nights. So obviously just trying to keep the energy up and keep our feet moving.”

Head coach John Tortorella appeared to be frustrated as he was terse with reporters postgame and ended the session early.

Still, the Flyers proved to be resilient and never wilted after trailing by three goals to one of the top teams in the league.

“I don’t know if it was anything too serious. They just capitalized on their chances,” Tippett said. “I thought we did some good things all night. Found a way to stay in it.”

Following a three-game losing skid, the Kings will now look for their second win in a row when they face the Flyers.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored two goals and the Kings won a difficult road game by a score of 2-1 over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

It was his first career game with multiple goals.

“For him in particular and the group, they pull for this kid,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said of Anderson-Dolan. “They see him work and do all the things he needs to do to be ready all the time. To get the two goals, the coaching staff (is) obviously very happy for him, but the players, really happy for him. He’s become a big factor and a big impact on our team.”

Kevin Fiala contributed two assists and goaltender Pheonix Copley had 18 saves after being pulled in each of his two previous starts.

“I think it was big for everybody,” Copley said. “It’s been frustrating the last two games. I think everyone was a little frustrated, and we played with a little more attitude and a little more urgency in our game. That’s why we came out with two points.”

The Kings also received a lift from forward Alex Turcotte, the No. 5 pick in the 2019 draft, who made his highly anticipated season debut.

“It is obviously a dream come true,” he said. “When they start singing the national anthem, I remember coming to games as a kid, that’s kind of what they’re known for. I kind of got goosebumps. I was just really excited. I have a lot of friends and family here. I had a lot of fun out there.”

